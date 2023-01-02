TCUD: Decrease in Turkish steel sector’s capacity utilization rates and exports negatively hits sentiments towards 2023

Monday, 02 January 2023 17:55:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to a statement released by the Turkish Steel Producers’ Association (TCUD), in November last year crude steel production in Turkey decreased by 30.7 percent year on year to 2.4 million mt due to lower global demand and increases in energy costs, while in the January-November period the country’s crude steel production totaled 32.5 million mt, falling by 12.3 percent year on year.

In the January-November period, Turkey’s finished steel consumption fell by 4.3 percent to 29.5 million mt, while in November alone finished steel consumption in Turkey decreased by 17.1 percent to 2.4 million mt, both year on year.

In November, Turkey’s steel exports decreased by 40.4 percent to 885,000 mt, while the value of these exports fell by 46.5 percent to $771 million, year on year. Turkey’s steel exports in the January-November period stood at 14.5 million mt, down by 19.9 percent year on year, while the value of these exports came to $13.3 billion, down by 10.4 percent year on year.

In November, Turkey’s steel imports decreased by 7.5 percent to 1.1 million mt, while the value of these imports moved down by 24.5 percent to $1 billion, both year on year. In the first 11 months this year, steel imports decreased by four percent to 13.6 million mt, while the value of these imports increased by 10.8 percent to $14.5 billion, both year on year.

In the first 11 months of the year, Turkey’s steel export to import ratio decreased to 92.0 percent, from 114.0 percent recorded in the same period of the previous year.

According to the TCUD, the capacity utilization rate of the Turkish steel industry decreased to 51 percent in November and to 63.3 percent in the January-November period, compared to 74.8 percent recorded in the same period of the previous year. Considering the 16 percent reduction in electricity prices for industrial users announced at the end of 2022 as a positive development, the TCUD said that the decline in capacity utilization rates and exports and the fact that no measures were taken to meet consumption through the domestic supply chain and to prevent subsidized and dumped imports have negatively impacted the Turkish steel industry’s sentiments towards 2023.