Tata Steel's crude steel output in India up 10% in Q2 FY 2026-27, sales up 7%

Indian steelmaker Tata Steel Limited achieved crude steel production of 6.21 million mt from its operations in India during the second quarter (July-September) of the fiscal year 2026-27, a rise of 10 percent year on year, according to a company statement on Thursday, October 8.

The company reported total sales of 5.97 million mt during the second quarter, a growth of seven percent year on year.

Tata Steel said that domestic sales were supported by an enriched product mix and stable demand across market segments despite seasonal rains. The automotive and special products vertical recorded its best-ever second quarter volumes of around 1.1 million mt, a rise of 19 percent year on year, while branded products and retail posted best-ever quarterly volumes of around 2.2 million mt.

Tata Steel Netherlands reported liquid steel production of around 1.52 million mt and sales of finished steel of around 1.30 million mt during the second quarter.

Tata Steel UK delivered 0.38 million mt during the quarter through downstream processing of purchased substrate.

Tata Steel Thailand reported finished steel production of 0.32 million mt and sales of 0.31 million mt in the given quarter.