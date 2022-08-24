﻿
English
Tata Steel UK agrees with Danieli Corus to repair hot blast stoves

Wednesday, 24 August 2022 14:24:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Italy-based plantmaker Danieli’s subsidiary Danieli Corus has announced that it will repair hot blast stoves No. 11 and No. 13 of blast furnace No. 5 at Port Talbot steelmaking site of Tata Steel UK, subsidiary of Indian steel producer Tata Steel.

Recently, the company’s hot blast stove No. 10 of blast furnace No. 4 was repaired.

Meanwhile, the company had been in negotiation with the UK government for the green transition of its plant over the last two years, however as the government has not responded to the company’s call for financial help for reducing carbon emissions, the company stated that it may shut Port Talbot steelmaking site, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


