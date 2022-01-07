﻿
Taiwan’s iron and steel export value up 51.5 percent in 2021

Friday, 07 January 2022 12:15:55 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In December last year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports increased by 41.6 percent year on year to $1.90 billion, according to the preliminary statistics issued by Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance. In the given month, the country’s iron and steel import value totaled $1.21 billion, up by 65.5 percent year on year.

In the full year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports rose by 51.5 percent to $22.03 billion, while the value of the country’s imports of iron and steel totaled $15.26 billion, increasing by 63.5 percent, both on year-on-year basis.


