Taiwan's iron and steel export value up 48.4 percent in Jan-Feb

Wednesday, 09 March 2022 12:00:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In February this year, the value of Taiwan's iron and steel exports rose by 52.6 percent year on year to $1.89 billion, according to the preliminary statistics issued by Taiwan's Ministry of Finance. In the given month, the country's iron and steel import value totaled $1.23 billion, up by 50.1 percent year on year.

In the first two months of the current year, the value of Taiwan's iron and steel exports rose by 48.4 percent to $4.05 billion, while the value of the country's imports of iron and steel totaled $2.51 billion, increasing by 54.4 percent, both on year-on-year basis.


