Taiwan’s scrap imports down 46 percent in January-February

Tuesday, 11 March 2025 13:43:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Taiwan’s total imports of ferrous scrap increased by 46.0 percent year on year to 268,188 mt in the January-February period of this year, according to the official customs statistics.

In the first two months of the year, the US was the main supplier of scrap to Taiwan, exporting 111,113 mt to this destination in the given period, down by 44.9 percent year on year.    

Meanwhile, scrap exports from Japan to Taiwan totaled 72,155 mt in the given period, down 38.4 percent year on year.

In February alone, Taiwan’s scrap imports amounted to 137,164 mt, down by 37.3 percent year on year and up by 4.6 percent month on month.


Tags: Scrap Raw Mat Taiwan Southeast Asia Imp/exp Statistics 

