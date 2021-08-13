﻿
English
Taiwan’s iron and steel export value up 39.3 percent in January-July

Friday, 13 August 2021 11:51:52 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In July this year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports increased by 79.8 percent year on year to $1.97 billion, according to the preliminary statistics issued by Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance. In the given month, the country’s iron and steel import value totaled $1.51 billion, up by 86.5 percent year on year.

In the first seven months of the current year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports rose by 39.3 percent to $11.39 billion, while the value of the country’s imports of iron and steel totaled $8.20 billion, increasing by 52.5 percent, both on year-on-year basis.


