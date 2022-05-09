﻿
English
Taiwan’s iron and steel export value up 39.3 percent in Jan-Apr

Monday, 09 May 2022
       

In April this year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports rose by 32.8 percent year on year to $2.10 billion, according to the preliminary statistics issued by Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance. In the given month, the country’s iron and steel import value totaled $1.54 billion, up by 39.1 percent year on year.

In the first four months of the current year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports rose by 39.3 percent to $8.25 billion, while the value of the country's imports of iron and steel totaled $5.32 billion, increasing by 30.8 percent, both on year-on-year basis.


