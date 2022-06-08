Taiwan’s iron and steel export value up 33.3 percent in Jan-May

Wednesday, 08 June 2022 15:49:45 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In May this year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports rose by 14.1 percent year on year to $2.13 billion, according to the preliminary statistics issued by Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance. In the given month, the country’s iron and steel import value totaled $1.46 billion, up by 25.5 percent year on year.

In the first five months of the current year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports rose by 33.3 percent to $10.38 billion, while the value of the country's imports of iron and steel totaled 6.79 billion, increasing by 29.6 percent, both on year-on-year basis.