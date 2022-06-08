﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Taiwan’s iron and steel export value up 33.3 percent in Jan-May

Wednesday, 08 June 2022 15:49:45 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In May this year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports rose by 14.1 percent year on year to $2.13 billion, according to the preliminary statistics issued by Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance. In the given month, the country’s iron and steel import value totaled $1.46 billion, up by 25.5 percent year on year.

In the first five months of the current year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports rose by 33.3 percent to $10.38 billion, while the value of the country's imports of iron and steel totaled 6.79 billion, increasing by 29.6 percent, both on year-on-year basis.


Tags: Taiwan Southeast Asia Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Taiwan’s basic metal export orders up 11.3 percent in January-April

23 May | Steel News

Taiwan’s scrap imports down 9.5 percent in Jan-Apr

23 May | Steel News

Taiwan’s iron and steel export value up 39.3 percent in Jan-Apr

09 May | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal export orders up 19.5 percent in Jan-Mar

20 Apr | Steel News

Taiwan’s scrap imports down 9.6 percent in Jan-Mar

11 Apr | Steel News

Taiwan’s iron and steel export value up 41.7 percent in Jan-Mar

08 Apr | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal export orders up 26.3 percent in Jan-Feb

21 Mar | Steel News

Taiwan’s scrap imports down 0.9 percent in Jan-Feb

15 Mar | Steel News

Taiwan's iron and steel export value up 48.4 percent in Jan-Feb

09 Mar | Steel News

Taiwan’s scrap imports down 12.9 percent in January

17 Feb | Steel News