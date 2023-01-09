Taiwan’s iron and steel export value up 2.9 percent in 2022

Monday, 09 January 2023 11:29:50 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports moved down by 24.8 percent year on year to $1.43 billion, according to the statistics issued by Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance. In the given month, the country’s iron and steel import value totaled $844 million, dropping by 30.5 percent year on year.

In the full year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports rose by 2.9 percent to $22.67 billion, while the value of the country’s imports of iron and steel totaled $13.92 billion, declining by 8.8 percent, both on year-on-year basis.