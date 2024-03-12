﻿
Taiwan’s iron and steel export value down 10.3 percent in January-February

Tuesday, 12 March 2024 12:12:04 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In February this year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports moved down by 20.2 percent year on year to $1.14 billion, according to the statistics issued by Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance. In the given month, the country’s iron and steel import value totaled $749 million, decreasing by 15.3 percent year on year.

In the first two months of this year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports decreased by 10.3 percent to $2.61 billion, while the value of the country’s imports of iron and steel totaled $1.79 billion, up by 5.0 percent, both on year-on-year basis.


