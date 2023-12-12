﻿
Taiwan’s iron and steel export value down 25.7 percent in January-November

In November this year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports moved down by 22.1 percent year on year to $1.25 billion, according to the statistics issued by Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance. In the given month, the country’s iron and steel import value totaled $813 million, decreasing by 8.1 percent year on year.

In the first 11 months of this year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports declined by 25.7 percent to $15.78 billion, while the value of the country’s imports of iron and steel totaled $10.8 billion, dropping by 17.3 percent, both on year-on-year basis.


