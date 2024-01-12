Taiwan’s iron and steel export value down 24.4 percent in 2023

Friday, 12 January 2024 12:13:00 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports moved down by 5.9 percent year on year to $1.35 billion, according to the statistics issued by Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance. In the given month, the country’s iron and steel import value totaled $761 million, decreasing by 9.7 percent year on year.

In 2023, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports declined by 24.4 percent to $17.1 billion, while the value of the country’s imports of iron and steel totaled $11.6 billion, dropping by 16.9 percent, both on year-on-year basis.