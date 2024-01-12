﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Taiwan’s iron and steel export value down 24.4 percent in 2023

Friday, 12 January 2024 12:13:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In December last year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports moved down by 5.9 percent year on year to $1.35 billion, according to the statistics issued by Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance. In the given month, the country’s iron and steel import value totaled $761 million, decreasing by 9.7 percent year on year.

In 2023, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports declined by 24.4 percent to $17.1 billion, while the value of the country’s imports of iron and steel totaled $11.6 billion, dropping by 16.9 percent, both on year-on-year basis.


Tags: Taiwan Southeast Asia Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Taiwan’s basic metal export orders down 22.3 percent in January-November

25 Dec | Steel News

Taiwan’s iron and steel export value down 25.7 percent in January-November

12 Dec | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal export orders down 23.9 percent in January-October

21 Nov | Steel News

Taiwan’s iron and steel export value down 26% in January-October

09 Nov | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal export orders down 25.5 percent in January-September

24 Oct | Steel News

Taiwan’s iron and steel export value down 26.2 percent in Jan-Sept

11 Oct | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal export orders down 26.6 percent in January-August

28 Sep | Steel News

Taiwan’s iron and steel export value down 27.5 percent in January-August

12 Sep | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal export orders down 27.9 percent in January-July

25 Aug | Steel News

Taiwan’s iron and steel export value down 28.5 percent in January-July

10 Aug | Steel News