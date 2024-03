Friday, 01 March 2024 15:07:04 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs, in January this year Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders amounted to $2.27 billion, up by 26.2 percent compared to January 2023 and by 5.9 percent compared to the previous month.

In December, Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders had recorded a 3.4 increase month on month.