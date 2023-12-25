﻿
English
Taiwan’s basic metal export orders down 22.3 percent in January-November

Monday, 25 December 2023 13:41:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs, in November this year Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders amounted to $2.07 billion, decreasing by 0.3 percent compared to November 2022 and up by 4.5 percent compared to the previous month. In October, Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders had recorded a 3.5 increase month on month.

In the January-November period, the country’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders fell by 22.3 percent year on year to $22.9 billion.


Tags: Taiwan Southeast Asia Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

