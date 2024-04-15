﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Taiwan’s iron and steel export value down 8.6 percent in January-March

Monday, 15 April 2024 12:00:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In March this year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports moved down by 5.3 percent year on year to $1.46 billion, according to the statistics issued by Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance. In the given month, the country’s iron and steel import value totaled $1.21 billion, increasing by 4.5 percent year on year.

In the first quarter of this year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports decreased by 8.6 percent to $4.06 billion, while the value of the country’s imports of iron and steel totaled $3.0 billion, up by 4.7 percent, both on year-on-year basis.


Tags: Taiwan Southeast Asia Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Taiwan’s basic metal export orders up 3.2 percent in January-February

26 Mar | Steel News

Taiwan’s iron and steel export value down 10.3 percent in January-February

12 Mar | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal export orders up 26.2 percent in January

01 Mar | Steel News

Taiwan’s iron and steel export value down 0.7 percent in January

14 Feb | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal export orders down 20.9 percent in 2023

25 Jan | Steel News

Taiwan’s iron and steel export value down 24.4 percent in 2023

12 Jan | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal export orders down 22.3 percent in January-November

25 Dec | Steel News

Taiwan’s iron and steel export value down 25.7 percent in January-November

12 Dec | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal export orders down 23.9 percent in January-October

21 Nov | Steel News

Taiwan’s iron and steel export value down 26% in January-October

09 Nov | Steel News