Taiwan’s basic metal export orders down 2.1 percent in January-March

Friday, 26 April 2024 12:21:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs, in March this year Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders amounted to $2.23 billion, decreasing by 10.4 percent compared to March 2023 and up by 23.8 percent compared to the previous month. In February, Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders had recorded a 20.9 decrease month on month.

In the January-March period, the country’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders fell by 2.1 percent year on year to $6.30 billion.


