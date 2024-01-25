Taiwan’s basic metal export orders down 20.9 percent in 2023

Thursday, 25 January 2024 11:45:12 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs, in December last year Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders amounted to $2.15 billion, down by 1.7 percent compared to December 2022 and up by 3.4 percent compared to the previous month. In November, Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders had recorded a 0.3 decrease month on month.

In 2023, the country’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders fell by 20.9 percent year on year to $25.1 billion.