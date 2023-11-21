Taiwan’s basic metal export orders down 23.9 percent in January-October

Tuesday, 21 November 2023 11:18:29 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs, in October this year Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders amounted to $1.99 billion, decreasing by 5.4 percent compared to October 2022 and up by 3.5 percent compared to the previous month. In September, Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders had recorded a 5.4 decrease month on month.

In the January-October period, the country’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders fell by 23.9 percent year on year to $20.88 billion.