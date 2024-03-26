﻿
Taiwan’s basic metal export orders up 3.2 percent in January-February

Tuesday, 26 March 2024 13:45:34 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs, in February this year Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders amounted to $1.8 billion, decreasing by 16.1 percent compared to February 2023 and down by 20.9 percent compared to the previous month. In January, Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders had recorded a 5.9 increase month on month.

In the January-February period, the country’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders increased by 3.2 percent year on year to $4.07 billion.


