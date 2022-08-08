Taiwan’s iron and steel export value up 28.7 percent in January-July

Monday, 08 August 2022 13:10:45 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In July this year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports moved up by 8.1 percent year on year to $2.14 billion, according to the preliminary statistics issued by Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance. In the given month, the country’s iron and steel import value totaled $1.37 billion, dropping by 9.8 percent year on year.

In the first seven months of the current year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports rose by 28.7 percent to $14.65 billion, while the value of the country's imports of iron and steel totaled $9.61 billion, increasing by 17.1 percent, both on year-on-year basis.