Taiwan’s iron and steel export value up 24.3 percent in January-August

Wednesday, 07 September 2022 12:27:38 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In August this year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports moved down by 2.4 percent year on year to $1.83 billion, according to the statistics issued by Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance. In the given month, the country’s iron and steel import value totaled $972 million, dropping by 43.4 percent year on year.

In the first eight months of the current year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports rose by 24.3 percent to $16.47 billion, while the value of the country's imports of iron and steel totaled $10.58 billion, increasing by 6.7 percent, both on year-on-year basis.