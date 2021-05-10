Taiwan’s iron and steel export value up 20.6 percent in January-April

Monday, 10 May 2021 10:56:07 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In April this year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports increased by 44.6 percent year on year to $1.58 billion, according to the preliminary statistics issued by Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance. In the given month, the country’s iron and steel import value totaled $1.11 billion, up by 37.0 percent year on year.

In the first four months of the current year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports rose by 20.6 percent to $5.93 billion, while the value of the country's imports of iron and steel totaled $4.07 billion, increasing by 29.3 percent, both on year-on-year basis.