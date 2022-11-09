﻿
English
Taiwan’s iron and steel export value up 11.1 percent in January-October

Wednesday, 09 November 2022 10:21:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In October this year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports moved down by 30.2 percent year on year to $1.69 billion, according to the statistics issued by Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance. In the given month, the country’s iron and steel import value totaled $876 million, dropping by 36.9 percent year on year.

In the first 10 months of the current year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports rose by 11.1 percent to $19.64 billion, while the value of the country’s imports of iron and steel totaled $12.19 billion, dropping by 3.6 percent, both on year-on-year basis.


Tags: Taiwan Southeast Asia Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

