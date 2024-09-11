Taiwan’s iron and steel export value down 7.9 percent in January-August

In August this year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports moved up by 0.6 percent year on year to $1.48 billion, according to the statistics issued by Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance. In the given month, the country’s iron and steel import value totaled $1.03 billion, increasing by 3.9 percent year on year.

In the first eight months of the year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports decreased by 7.9 percent to $10.99 billion, while the value of the country’s imports of iron and steel totaled $8.4 billion, up by 5.0 percent, both on year-on-year basis.