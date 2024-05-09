Taiwan’s iron and steel export value down 10 percent in January-April

Thursday, 09 May 2024 12:06:19 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In April this year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports moved down by 14.3 percent year on year to $1.28 billion, according to the statistics issued by Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance. In the given month, the country’s iron and steel import value totaled $1.07 billion, decreasing by 7.4 percent year on year.

In the first four months of the year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports decreased by 10.0 percent to $5.35 billion, while the value of the country’s imports of iron and steel totaled $4.07 billion, up by 1.2 percent, both on year-on-year basis.