Taiwan’s CSC’s operating revenues up 19.2% in Jan-Apr

Monday, 23 May 2022 12:25:55 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Taiwan’s largest steelmaker China Steel Corporation (CSC) has announced that in April this year its carbon steel sales volume totaled 828,297 metric tons, while in the January-April period its carbon steel sales volume amounted to 3.04 million mt.

In April, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 45.41 billion ($1.53 billion), up by nine percent month on month. In the given month, the company’s operating income totaled NTD 4.58 billion ($154.98 million), compared to a NTD 4.06 billion income recorded in the previous month.

In the January-April period this year, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 160.62 billion ($5.43 billion), increasing by 19.2 percent year on year. In the given period, the company’s operating income totaled NTD 18.06 billion ($610.63 million), compared to a NTD 18.0 billion income recorded in the same period last year.


