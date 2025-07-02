Taiwan’s CSC reports 9.9% drop in operating revenues for Jan-May 2025

Taiwan’s largest steelmaker China Steel Corporation (CSC) has announced its preliminary financial results for May and the first five months of the current year.

In the given month, the company’s carbon steel sales volume totaled 702,968 mt, while in the January-May period its carbon steel sales volume amounted to 3.18 million mt.

In the January-May period, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 142.73 billion ($4.92 billion), decreasing by 9.9 percent year on year, while its operating income totaled NTD 402.10 million ($13.85 million), compared to an operating income of NTD 1.70 billion recorded in the same period last year.