Taiwan’s CSC’s operating revenues down 2% in January-November

Tuesday, 27 December 2022 11:34:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Taiwan’s largest steelmaker China Steel Corporation (CSC) has announced that in November this year its carbon steel sales volume totaled 701,593 metric tons, while in the January-November period its carbon steel sales volume amounted to 7.98 million mt.

In November, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 32.01 billion ($1.04 billion), down by 1.1 percent month on month. In the given month, the company’s operating loss totaled NTD 2.23 billion ($72.75 million), compared to a NTD 1.86 billion loss recorded in the previous month.

In the January-November period this year, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 418.59 billion ($13.62 billion), decreasing by two percent year on year. In the given period, the company’s operating income totaled NTD 21.14 billion ($688.15 million), compared to a NTD 74.05 billion income recorded in the same period last year.


