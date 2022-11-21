﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Taiwan’s CSC’s operating revenues up 1.2% in January-October

Monday, 21 November 2022 10:55:59 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Taiwan’s largest steelmaker China Steel Corporation (CSC) has announced that in October this year its carbon steel sales volume totaled 636,115 metric tons, while in the January-October period its carbon steel sales volume amounted to 7.27 million mt.

In October, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 32.38 billion ($1.03 billion), up by 8.2 percent month on month. In the given month, the company’s operating loss totaled NTD 1.86 billion ($59.62 million), compared to a NTD 3.67 billion loss recorded in the previous month.

In the January-October period this year, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 386.57 billion ($12.38 billion), increasing by 1.2 percent year on year. In the given period, the company’s operating income totaled NTD 23.38 billion ($748.91 million), compared to a NTD 65.96 billion income recorded in the same period last year.


Tags: Taiwan Southeast Asia Steelmaking Fin. Reports CSC 

Similar articles

Taiwan’s CSC’s operating revenues up 9.2% in January-August

21 Sep | Steel News

Taiwan’s CSC’s operating revenues up 12.8% in January-July

24 Aug | Steel News

Taiwan’s CSC’s operating revenues up 16.6% in Jan-June

19 Jul | Steel News

Taiwan’s CSC posts lower revenues for October

28 Nov | Steel News

CSC’s steel sales down 3.5 percent in July from June

28 Aug | Steel News

CSC’s steel sales down 3.1 percent in June from May

23 Jul | Steel News

CSC’s operating revenues up 10 percent in May from April

26 Jun | Steel News

CSC’s steel sales up 25 percent in March from February

30 Apr | Steel News

CSC’s steel sales down 20.7 percent in February from January

02 Apr | Steel News

CSC’s steel sales up 9.5 percent in January from December

26 Feb | Steel News