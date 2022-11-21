Taiwan’s CSC’s operating revenues up 1.2% in January-October

Monday, 21 November 2022 10:55:59 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Taiwan’s largest steelmaker China Steel Corporation (CSC) has announced that in October this year its carbon steel sales volume totaled 636,115 metric tons, while in the January-October period its carbon steel sales volume amounted to 7.27 million mt.

In October, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 32.38 billion ($1.03 billion), up by 8.2 percent month on month. In the given month, the company’s operating loss totaled NTD 1.86 billion ($59.62 million), compared to a NTD 3.67 billion loss recorded in the previous month.

In the January-October period this year, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 386.57 billion ($12.38 billion), increasing by 1.2 percent year on year. In the given period, the company’s operating income totaled NTD 23.38 billion ($748.91 million), compared to a NTD 65.96 billion income recorded in the same period last year.