Taiwan’s CSC’s operating revenues up 9.2% in January-August

Wednesday, 21 September 2022 12:21:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Taiwan’s largest steelmaker China Steel Corporation (CSC) has announced that in August this year its carbon steel sales volume totaled 707,552 metric tons, while in the January-August period its carbon steel sales volume amounted to 6.07 million mt.

In August, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 36.27 billion ($1.15 billion), down by 7.3 percent month on month. In the given month, the company’s operating income totaled NTD 418.6 million ($13.3 million), compared to a NTD 2.25 billion income recorded in the previous month.

In the January-August period this year, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 324.27 billion ($10.31 billion), increasing by 9.2 percent year on year. In the given period, the company’s operating income totaled NTD 28.91 billion ($919.5 million), compared to a NTD 49.9 billion income recorded in the same period last year.


