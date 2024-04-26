Taiwan’s CSC reports higher operating revenues for Q1, injects HBI into BF

Friday, 26 April 2024 12:17:16 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Taiwan’s largest steelmaker China Steel Corporation (CSC) has announced that in the first quarter this year its carbon steel sales volume totaled 1.98 million mt.

In the given period, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 93.75 billion ($2.9 billion), up by 2.6 percent year on year, while its operating income totaled NTD 768.54 million ($23.6 million), compared to a loss of NTD 26.03 million recorded in the same period of 2023.

Also, the company has injected hot briquetted iron (HBI) into its blast furnace for a trial within the scope of further reducing its carbon emissions, according to local media reports. The results of the trial have shown that every one mt of HBI could reduce emissions by about 1.53 mt, confirming that this method is an effective way in terms of decarbonization.

CSC is actively investing in energy saving and carbon reduction technologies. In line with this, the company plans to try other low-carbon steelmaking technologies such as blast furnace tuyere injection of hydrogen-rich gas to replace coal injection and increase the implementation of AI in various production processes.