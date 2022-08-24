Taiwan’s CSC’s operating revenues up 12.8% in January-July

Wednesday, 24 August 2022 09:43:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Taiwan’s largest steelmaker China Steel Corporation (CSC) has announced that in July this year its carbon steel sales volume totaled 683,834 metric tons, while in the January-July period its carbon steel sales volume amounted to 5.36 million mt.

In July, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 39.15 billion ($1.29 billion), down by 12.4 percent month on month. In the given month, the company’s operating income totaled NTD 2.25 billion ($74.56 million), compared to a NTD 3.76 billion income recorded in the previous month.

In the January-July period this year, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 288.0 billion ($9.52 billion), increasing by 12.8 percent year on year. In the given period, the company’s operating income totaled NTD 28.49 billion ($941.88 million), compared to a NTD 41.4 billion income recorded in the same period last year.