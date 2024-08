Taiwan’s largest steelmaker China Steel Corporation (CSC) has announced that in July and the first seven months of this year its carbon steel sales totaled 620,988 mt and 4.58 million mt, respectively.

In the January-July period, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 217.60 billion ($6.8 billion), increasing by 1.2 percent year on year, while its operating income totaled NTD 2.25 billion ($70.44 million), compared to a NTD 266.81 million operating income recorded in the same period last year.