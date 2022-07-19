﻿
English
Taiwan’s CSC’s operating revenues up 16.6% in Jan-June

Tuesday, 19 July 2022 11:06:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Taiwan’s largest steelmaker China Steel Corporation (CSC) has announced that in June this year its carbon steel sales volume totaled 806,957 metric tons, while in the January-June period its carbon steel sales volume amounted to 4.67 million mt.

In June, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 44.74 billion ($1.49 billion), up by 2.9 percent month on month. In the given month, the company’s operating income totaled NTD 3.76 billion ($125.83 million), compared to a NTD 4.41 billion income recorded in the previous month.

In the January-June period this year, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 248.85 billion ($8.31 billion), increasing by 16.6 percent year on year. In the given period, the company’s operating income totaled NTD 26.24 billion ($876.79 million), compared to a NTD 33.24 billion income recorded in the same period last year.


Tags: Taiwan Southeast Asia Steelmaking Fin. Reports CSC 

