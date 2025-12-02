Taiwan’s CSC posts operating loss for Jan-Oct 2025

Taiwan’s largest steelmaker China Steel Corporation (CSC) has announced its preliminary financial results for the first 10 months of the current year.

In October, the company’s carbon steel sales volume totaled 611,915 mt, while in the January-October period its carbon steel sales volume amounted to 6.17 million mt.

In the January-October period, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 266.24 billion ($8.47 billion), decreasing by 11.8 percent year on year, while it recorded an operating loss at NTD 4.59 billion ($146.26 million), compared to an operating income of NTD 944.49 million recorded in the same period last year.

In addition, the company achieved a 6.86 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared with 2018, as SteelOrbis previously reported.