 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Taiwan’s...

Taiwan’s CSC posts operating loss for Jan-Oct 2025

Tuesday, 02 December 2025 11:58:44 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Taiwan’s largest steelmaker China Steel Corporation (CSC) has announced its preliminary financial results for the first 10 months of the current year.

In October, the company’s carbon steel sales volume totaled 611,915 mt, while in the January-October period its carbon steel sales volume amounted to 6.17 million mt.

In the January-October period, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 266.24 billion ($8.47 billion), decreasing by 11.8 percent year on year, while it recorded an operating loss at NTD 4.59 billion ($146.26 million), compared to an operating income of NTD 944.49 million recorded in the same period last year.

In addition, the company achieved a 6.86 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared with 2018, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


Tags: Taiwan Southeast Asia Fin. Reports CSC 

Similar articles

Taiwan’s CSC reports operating loss for Jan-July 2025

03 Sep | Steel News

Taiwan’s CSC reports 9.9% drop in operating revenues for Jan-May 2025

02 Jul | Steel News

Taiwan’s CSC reports higher operating revenues for January-July

27 Aug | Steel News

Taiwan’s CSC reports higher operating revenues for H1

30 Jul | Steel News

Taiwan’s CSC posts higher operating revenues for Jan-May

27 Jun | Steel News

Taiwan’s CSC reports higher operating revenues and income for Jan-Apr

23 May | Steel News

Taiwan’s CSC reports higher operating revenues for Q1, injects HBI into BF

26 Apr | Steel News

Taiwan’s CSC reports higher operating revenues for Jan-Feb

27 Mar | Steel News

Taiwan’s CSC reports higher operating revenues and lower income for January

28 Feb | Steel News

Taiwan’s CSC posts lower operating revenues and income for 2023

09 Jan | Steel News