Taiwan’s CSC posts lower operating revenues and income for 2023

Taiwan’s largest steelmaker China Steel Corporation (CSC) has announced that in December last year its carbon steel sales volume totaled 610,273 metric tons, while in 2023 as a whole its carbon steel sales volume amounted to 7.75 million mt.

In December, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 29.48 billion ($949.65 million), down by 1.2 percent month on month. In the given month, the company’s operating income totaled NTD 894.87 million ($28.83 million), compared to a NTD 1.26 billion income recorded in the previous month.

In the whole year, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 363.33 billion ($11.7 billion), decreasing by 19.2 percent year on year. In the given period, the company’s operating income totaled NTD 3.59 billion ($115.84 million), compared to a NTD 18.26 billion operating income recorded in the previous year.