Taiwan’s CSC posts lower operating revenues and income for 2023

Tuesday, 09 January 2024 10:26:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Taiwan’s largest steelmaker China Steel Corporation (CSC) has announced that in December last year its carbon steel sales volume totaled 610,273 metric tons, while in 2023 as a whole its carbon steel sales volume amounted to 7.75 million mt.

In December, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 29.48 billion ($949.65 million), down by 1.2 percent month on month. In the given month, the company’s operating income totaled NTD 894.87 million ($28.83 million), compared to a NTD 1.26 billion income recorded in the previous month.

In the whole year, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 363.33 billion ($11.7 billion), decreasing by 19.2 percent year on year. In the given period, the company’s operating income totaled NTD 3.59 billion ($115.84 million), compared to a NTD 18.26 billion operating income recorded in the previous year.


