Taiwan’s CSC reports operating loss for Jan-July 2025

Taiwan’s largest steelmaker China Steel Corporation (CSC) has announced its preliminary financial results for July and the first seven months of the current year.

In the given month, the company’s carbon steel sales volume totaled 577,048 mt, while in the January-July period its carbon steel sales volume amounted to 4.36 million mt.

In the January-July period, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 192.65 billion ($6.26 billion), decreasing by 11.4 percent year on year, while it recorded an operating loss at NTD 2.26 billion ($73.75 million), compared to an operating income of NTD 2.25 billion recorded in the same period last year.