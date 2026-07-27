Taiwan's CSC posts slightly lower operating revenues for H1 2026

Taiwan's largest steelmaker China Steel Corporation (CSC) has announced its preliminary financial results for the first half of this year.

In June, the company's carbon steel sales volume totaled 535,325 mt, while in the January-June period its carbon steel sales volume amounted to 3.74 million mt.

In the first half, CSC's operating revenues amounted to NTD 168.0 billion ($5.19 billion), decreasing by 0.1 percent year on year, while it recorded an operating profit at NTD 3.04 billion ($94.25 million), compared to an operating loss of NTD 1.24 billion recorded in the same period last year, mainly due to the increase in sales volume of the steel department.