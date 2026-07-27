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Taiwan's CSC posts slightly lower operating revenues for H1 2026

Monday, 27 July 2026 11:52:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Taiwan's largest steelmaker China Steel Corporation (CSC) has announced its preliminary financial results for the first half of this year.

In June, the company's carbon steel sales volume totaled 535,325 mt, while in the January-June period its carbon steel sales volume amounted to 3.74 million mt.

In the first half, CSC's operating revenues amounted to NTD 168.0 billion ($5.19 billion), decreasing by 0.1 percent year on year, while it recorded an operating profit at NTD 3.04 billion ($94.25 million), compared to an operating loss of NTD 1.24 billion recorded in the same period last year, mainly due to the increase in sales volume of the steel department. 

DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.


Tags: Taiwan Southeast Asia Fin. Reports CSC 

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