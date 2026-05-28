Taiwan’s CSC reports 3% decrease in operating revenues for Jan-Apr 2026

Taiwan’s largest steelmaker China Steel Corporation (CSC) has announced its preliminary financial results for the first four months this year.

In April, the company’s carbon steel sales volume totaled 695,654 mt, while in the January-April period its carbon steel sales volume amounted to 2.54 million mt.

In the first four months, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 110.05 billion ($3.50 billion), decreasing by three percent year on year, while it recorded an operating loss at NTD 1.91 billion ($60.79 million), compared to an operating profit of NTD 1.13 billion recorded in the same period last year. The operating revenues and the operating profit decreased due to the decrease in average sale price and unit gross profit of the steel department.