Taiwan’s CSC posts operating loss for 2025

Thursday, 29 January 2026 14:34:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Taiwan’s largest steelmaker China Steel Corporation (CSC) has announced its preliminary financial results for the full year of 2025.

In December, the company’s carbon steel sales volume totaled 608,055 mt, while in the full year its carbon steel sales volume amounted to 7.38 million mt.

In 2025, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 317.16 billion ($10.09 billion), decreasing by 12.0 percent year on year, while it recorded an operating loss at NTD 3.90 billion ($124.05 million), compared to an operating income of NTD 1.79 billion recorded in 2024.


