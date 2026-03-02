Taiwan’s CSC reports higher operating revenues for January 2026

Taiwan’s largest steelmaker China Steel Corporation (CSC) has announced its preliminary financial results for January this year.

In the given month, the company’s carbon steel sales volume totaled 592,083 mt, while its operating revenues amounted to NTD 26.02 billion ($825.02 million), increasing by 1.2 percent year on year. In January, it also recorded an operating loss at NTD 73.18 million ($2.32 million), compared to an operating income of NTD 276.11 million recorded in the same month of 2025.