Taiwan’s CSC posts higher revenues for Jan-Feb

Monday, 28 March 2022 17:00:05 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Taiwan’s largest steelmaker China Steel Corporation (CSC) has announced that in February this year its carbon steel sales volume totaled 692,704 metric tons, while in the January-February period its carbon steel sales volume amounted to 1.42 million mt.

In February, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 33.52 billion ($1.16 billion), down by 16.2 percent month on month. In the given month, the company’s operating income totaled NTD 4.16 billion ($144.46 million), compared to a NTD 5.25 billion income recorded in the previous month.

In the January-February period this year, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 73.55 billion ($2.55 billion), increasing by 20.7 percent year on year. In the given period, the company’s operating income totaled NTD 9.41 billion ($326.45 million), compared to a NTD 7.10 billion income recorded in the same period last year.