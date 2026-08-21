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Taiwan's CSC posts higher operating revenues for Jan-July 2026

Friday, 21 August 2026 12:07:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Taiwan's largest steelmaker China Steel Corporation (CSC) has announced its preliminary financial results for the first seven months of this year.

In July, the company's carbon steel sales volume totaled 704,489 mt, while in the January-July period its carbon steel sales volume amounted to 4.45 million mt.

In the first seven months, CSC's operating revenues amounted to NTD 197.72 billion ($6.21 billion), increasing by 2.6 percent year on year, while it recorded an operating profit at NTD 3.28 billion ($103.35 million), compared to an operating loss of NTD 2.26 billion recorded in the same period last year. 

Tags: Taiwan Southeast Asia Fin. Reports 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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