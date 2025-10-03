 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Taiwan’s...

Taiwan’s CSC reports lower operating revenues for Jan-Aug 2025

Friday, 03 October 2025 14:44:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Taiwan’s largest steelmaker China Steel Corporation (CSC) has announced its preliminary financial results for the first eight months of the current year.

In August, the company’s carbon steel sales volume totaled 585,022 mt, while in the January-August period its carbon steel sales volume amounted to 4.94 million mt.

In the January-August period, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 217.39 billion ($7.15 billion), decreasing by 12.0 percent year on year, while it recorded an operating loss at NTD 3.35 billion ($110.27 million), compared to an operating income of NTD 2.26 billion recorded in the same period last year.


Tags: Taiwan Southeast Asia Fin. Reports 

Similar articles

Taiwan’s CSC reports operating loss for Jan-July 2025

03 Sep | Steel News

Taiwan’s CSC reports 9.9% drop in operating revenues for Jan-May 2025

02 Jul | Steel News

Taiwan’s CSC reports higher operating revenues for January-July

27 Aug | Steel News

Taiwan’s CSC reports higher operating revenues for H1

30 Jul | Steel News

Taiwan’s CSC posts higher operating revenues for Jan-May

27 Jun | Steel News

Taiwan’s CSC reports higher operating revenues and income for Jan-Apr

23 May | Steel News

Taiwan’s CSC reports higher operating revenues for Q1, injects HBI into BF

26 Apr | Steel News

Taiwan’s CSC reports higher operating revenues for Jan-Feb

27 Mar | Steel News

Taiwan’s CSC reports higher operating revenues and lower income for January

28 Feb | Steel News

Taiwan’s CSC posts lower operating revenues and income for 2023

09 Jan | Steel News