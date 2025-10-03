Taiwan’s CSC reports lower operating revenues for Jan-Aug 2025

Taiwan’s largest steelmaker China Steel Corporation (CSC) has announced its preliminary financial results for the first eight months of the current year.

In August, the company’s carbon steel sales volume totaled 585,022 mt, while in the January-August period its carbon steel sales volume amounted to 4.94 million mt.

In the January-August period, CSC’s operating revenues amounted to NTD 217.39 billion ($7.15 billion), decreasing by 12.0 percent year on year, while it recorded an operating loss at NTD 3.35 billion ($110.27 million), compared to an operating income of NTD 2.26 billion recorded in the same period last year.