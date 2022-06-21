Taiwan’s basic metal export orders up 7.3 percent in January-May

Tuesday, 21 June 2022 12:19:34 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs, in May this year Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders amounted to $3 billion, decreasing by 6.7 percent compared to May 2021 and rising by 1.9 percent compared to the previous month. In April, Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders had recorded a 14.1 percent decrease month on month.

In the January-May period, the country’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders rose by 7.3 percent year on year to $15.40 billion.