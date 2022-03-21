﻿
Taiwan’s basic metal export orders up 26.3 percent in Jan-Feb

Monday, 21 March 2022 14:22:25 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by the Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs, in February this year Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders amounted to $2.73 billion, up by 16.1 percent compared to February 2021 and down by 17.2 percent compared to the previous month. In January, Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders had recorded a 0.1 percent decrease month on month.

In the January-February period, the country’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders rose by 26.3 percent year on year to $6.03 billion.


