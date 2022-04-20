﻿
Taiwan’s basic metal export orders up 19.5 percent in Jan-Mar

Wednesday, 20 April 2022 16:33:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by the Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs, in March this year Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders amounted to $3.42 billion, up by 9.1 percent compared to March 2021 and up by 25.3 percent compared to the previous month. In February, Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders had recorded a 17.2 percent decrease month on month.

In the January-March period, the country’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders rose by 19.5 percent year on year to $9.45 billion.


