Taiwan’s basic metal export orders up 0.4 percent in January-July

According to the statistics released by Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs, in July this year Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders amounted to $2.17 billion, increasing by 4.8 percent compared to July 2023 and by 3.4 percent compared to the previous month. In June, Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders had recorded a 0.3 decrease month on month.

In the January-July period, the country’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders rose by 0.4 percent year on year to $15.0 billion.