Taiwan’s basic metal export orders down 7.1 percent in Jan-Sept

Monday, 24 October 2022 09:55:35 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs, in September this year Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders amounted to $2.24 billion, decreasing by 31.0 percent compared to September 2021 and by 6.1 percent compared to the previous month. In August, Taiwan’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders had recorded a 7.2 percent decrease month on month.

In the January-September period, the country’s basic metal and basic metal product export orders fell by 7.1 percent year on year to $25.35 billion.